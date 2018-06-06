हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yuvraj Singh

Kids always need a bit of magic: Yuvraj Singh

Pic courtesy: @yuvisofficial

Mumbai: Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, a cancer survivor, added a "little bit of magic" to the life of a few children who are battling with cancer.

Nickelodeon hosted a special screening of their new show Rudra - Boom Chik Chik Boom for the children of Singh's YouWeCan Foundation here on Wednesday.

"Kids always need a little bit of magic and fun in their lives. It was indeed a delight to watch the kids enjoy themselves so much. Rudra truly felt magical," Singh said in a statement.

"I'm sure just like today, Rudra will definitely succeed in adding magic to the life of children across the country."

Tags:
Yuvraj SinghYuvraj Singh cancerCancer careCancer treatmentCancer prevention

Must Watch

