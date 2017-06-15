Kids who follow their interests build a happier tomorrow: Survey

New Delhi: A majority of parents feel their child’s interest was a reflection of their happiness, reveals a survey.

The survey, conducted by Pinwi (Play-Interest-Wise), a data driven app for child development and smart parenting, revealed a growing awareness that focussing on a child's interest vis-à-vis performance from an early age can lead to nurturing activities that can ensure happier adults tomorrow.

On a sample size of over 800 respondents across India, 73 per cent of the parents felt their child's interest was a reflection of their happiness; 16 per cent linked interest to hobbies and 11 per cent to aptitude.

Further findings revealed: 54 per cent parents had ‘somewhat of an idea' about their child's interests, while 20 per cent did not know what their children's true interests were and the rest 26 per cent said they have a good idea about the interests of their child.

Rachna Khanna, founder and CEO, Pinwi, said in a statement: "The findings of the survey throw up a vital point that while parents place a lot of emphasis on their child's interest they are constantly struggling to keep up with the ever evolving interests of the child as these keep changing with age, time and social dynamics. Parents rely on their instinctive understanding of their children's interests, which is loosely based on day-to-day observations and clues they pick up during their interactions with them."

She also pointed out that one pursues activities that are more performance driven, then earns education degrees out of peer pressure, and usually takes up a career that is in demand but not always as per their liking.

"Most people you meet will say they would have picked a different career path, given a choice. It is no surprise then that while these decisions fulfil us in the short run, in the long run they only lead to dissatisfaction and professional fatigue," she said.