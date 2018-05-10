Kiku Sharda would love to live Akshay Kumar's life

Mumbai: Comedian Kiku Sharda says he would like to step into actor Kumar's Kumar's shoes.

Kiku and Gaurav Gera will be seen on new weekend chat show "JuzzBaatt… Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak", hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, read a statement.

"I really like Akshay Kumar. He can be funny and weird while at the same time. His films are always interesting and meaningful. If given a chance, I would love step into Akshay Kumar's shoes. He has a lovely family and his mind is always in the correct place," Kiku said while chatting with Rajeev in the show.

The show is aired on Zee TV.