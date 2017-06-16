Kim Kardashian criticised for new advert

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian received backlash after she released a photo on her social media accounts to promote her new cosmetic line, KKW Beauty.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment in the 36-year-old reality TV star for purposely making her face darker in her new make-up campaign, reported Ace Showbiz.

Kim posted the controversial photo on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. "@KKWBEAUTY Creme Contour & Highlight Kit 6.21.17 KKWBEAUTY.COM," she wrote in the caption.

Fans on Twitter were unhappy with how Kim looked in the photo.

One commented on Instagram, "I just think that that's not contouring because it's a little too dark everywhere and if it's not black face it's a little too close."

Another wrote, "Why did she retouch the photo to make herself look so much darker."

"You dont have to do blackface," a fan tweeted alongside photos of Kim with her natural skin tone and her darkened skin tone.

Another wrote, "Ugh she's a horrible person using cultural appropriation and not speaking about real issues and let's see who she steals from!"