Kim Kardashian has the sweetest birthday message for daughter Chicago

Washinton: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest child Chicago turned one year old on Tuesday and Kim wished her little one with an adorable birthday post.

Kim took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of the little munchkin in a dress, lounging on a woven surface.

"Happy Birthday to my pretty girl Chi!!!! The sweetest baby in the whole world! Mommy and Daddy love you so much," she wrote along with the picture.

Kim's mother Kris Jenner too wished the tiny tot with a series of pictures, along with a caption that read, "Happy birthday to our beautiful angel Chicago!! You are my precious ray of sunshine and I love you so very much.... you put a smile on everyone's face the moment you crawl into any room and you bring such joy and happiness into our lives!!! I love you Chi Chi."

Kim keeps sharing pictures of her kids, especially of Chicago, who never shies away from getting clicked.

Apart from Chicago, Kim and Kanye are also proud parents to North West (5) and Saint West (3). The couple is soon going to welcome a baby boy via a surrogate this spring. Kim confirmed the happy news on Monday night on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'.

Though the KKW beauty mogul has always been candid about her fears surrounding surrogacy and how she thinks it "is so much harder" than pregnancy, she opened up in May about how it ultimately was an overwhelmingly positive experience.