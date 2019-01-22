Kim Sharma raises temperature in a stylish bikini, celebrates birthday with beau Harshvardhan Rane– See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's quintessential stunner Kim Sharma, who swooned the masses with her cute looks and chirpiness has turned a year older today. The birthday girl has ushered in her birthday with rumoured beau Harshvardhan Rane and family in Koh Samui.

The gorgeous actress shared some pictures on Instagram and we must say she looks super stunning in them. Kim flaunts her curvaceous figure in a stylish white bikini and blue sunnies at a beach. Her caption will win your hearts as well: “The sexiest thing in the world is being really smart . And thoughtful . And generous . Everything else is just crap . It’s crap people try to sell you to make you feel like less. So don’t buy it . Be smart . Be thoughtful and be generous thank you for all the birthday love #birthdaywisdom #39 #lifelessons”

The 'Mohabbatein' girl Kim Sharma and handsome hunk Harshvardhan Rane been clicked together a couple of times, fuelling rumours of them being the latest 'it' couple.

However, neither of them has talked about their relationship in public as yet. Kim took a break from silver screens and it's been a long time since we saw her on the 70 mm screens. Harshvardhan was recently seen in JP Dutta's multi-starrer 'Paltan'.

The actress won a million hearts with her innocent face in Yash Raj Films' 'Mohabbatein'. The movie made her an overnight star and soon she was everywhere. She then featured in a number of films and was last seen in a special role in 'Magadheera'.

Happy Birthday Kim!