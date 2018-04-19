Kim Sharma records her statement in Range Rover case

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kim Sharma today recorded her statement in connection with a Range Rover car case, at suburban Khar police station.

The actress is accused of illegally driving the high-end vehicle and not returning it to its owner, a businessman from Rajasthan.

"Sharma came to police station at around 12:30 pm and recorded her statement for over 15 minutes," said Khar police station senior inspector Ramchandra Jadhav.

He, however, refused to divulge details, saying the matter is under investigation.

According to police, the businessman, Dilip Kumar, had parked the luxury car at Sharma and her now estranged husband Ali Punjani's residence in suburban Khar in good faith since he doesn't have a house in Mumbai.

However, he later discovered that Sharma had been using his car and was refusing to return it, police said.

Kumar then filed a complaint with police in this regard in September 2017.

However, Kumar by mistake named Sharma's estranged husband in his complaint, an official said.

Kumar later filed an application seeking dropping Punjani's name, he said.

Police recently served a notice on the actress and Punjani asking them to appear in the Khar police station, he said.

Punjani is yet to record his statement as he is out of the town, the official said.