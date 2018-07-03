हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
kim sharma

Kim Sharma's domestic help accuses her of assault, files complaint

Kim Sharma made her debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films' 'Mohabbatein' in 2000. 

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kim Sharma is back in news after ages but unfortunately not for good reasons. The actress's domestic help Esther Khes has alleged that Kim manhandled her. She has filed a police complaint on June 27, 2018, after the actress refused to clear her dues as well. 

According to Mumbai Mirror, Esther has filed a complaint after Kim beat her up for mixing clothes while washing. The report quotes Esther as saying, " After the clothes were washed, I noticed that a black blouse had bled into a white tee. I realised my mistake and went to tell her about it immediately. She pushed me out of the house, telling me not to return. She even hurled unparliamentary words at me."

The domestic help also claimed that Kim has not paid her salary and refused to clear her dues. "I tried several times to get my salary. After her final refusal, I lodged a police complaint on June 27", she added.

The report quotes a Khar police official as confirming that the non-cognisable offence has been registered against the actress and the complainant can move the court for further action. 

When Kim was quizzed over the incident, she told Mirror, “Khes has been told that her dues would be cleared on the seventh. I did not beat her. She ruined my clothes worth over Rs 70,000. I only asked her to leave after she did that.”

Kim Sharma made her debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films' 'Mohabbatein' in 2000. She featured in a number of films and was last seen in a special role in 'Magadheera'. 

