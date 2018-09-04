हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rishi Kapoor

King of Twitter Rishi Kapoor turns 66: Take a look at some of his most hilarious tweets

Here, we bring you some of the hilarious tweets he shared with his fans that will definitely turn you red with laughter. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor aka Chintu has turned 66 on Tuesday. 

Rishi made his debut with Raj Kapoor's 'Mera Naam Joker' as a child artist and later became an overnight sensation with blockbuster 'Bobby'. However, since the last couple of years, he has been remaining in news more for his wit and humour on Twitter than his films. The actor often shares funny posts on social media which clearly speaks about his sense of humour. 

Here, we bring you some of the hilarious tweets he shared with his fans that will definitely turn you red with laughter. Take a look at them and let us know which one is your favourite Chintu's tweet! 

 
On the work front, Rishi is awaiting the release of his film 'Rajma Chawal', which revolves around a father-son's relationship in today's time. The actor has already had two releases this year - '102 Not Out' and 'Mulk'. 

