Kirron Kher

Kirron Kher feels loved after meeting Anupam Kher

Bollywood actress and Chandigarh's BJP MP Kirron Kher was happy to meet husband and actor Anupam Kher after "so many months". 

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and Chandigarh's BJP MP Kirron Kher was happy to meet husband and actor Anupam Kher after "so many months". 

"Meeting Anupam in Delhi after soooo many months. Feeling warm and loved," Kirron tweeted on Saturday. 

Kirron and Anupam lead a busy professional life, and that seems to be the reason that they met after a long time. 

On the work front, Anupam, who has been in the industry for over three decades and has contributed appeared in over 500 films, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards in Bangkok earlier this month. 

