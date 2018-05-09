हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst welcomes baby boy with Jesse Plemons

They announced their engagement in January last year.

Los Angeles: Kirsten Dunst and her fiance Jesse Plemons have become proud parents to a baby boy. It is the couple's first child who was born over the weekend, multiple sources confirm to People magazine.

One of the insiders said the new parents welcomed "a healthy baby boy" and "everyone is doing great." The representatives for the couple have not commented on the news.

Dunst, 35, confirmed her pregnancy with Plemons, 29, in January.

They started dating in 2016 after meeting on the sets of "Fargo" season 2, where they played a married couple in the show. 

