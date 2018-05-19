Kishore Kumar's ancestral house in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa purchased by businessman

The ancestral house of legendary filmmaker-actor-singer Kishore Kumar in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa has reportedly been purchased by a businessman.

The businessman has been identified as Abhay Jain from Khandwa.

The news has come as a big setback to the fans of the late actor who were keen to have a grand memorial in his memory. Displeased by the reports, the fans said that they won't let Kishore's ancestral property to be demolished and said that the city people will make donations to save it from getting sold.

Kishore's ancestral house is located in the Khandwa area. The speculations about the ancestral house being sold had been rife for some time. The reports said that the businessman had been in touch with actor's relatives for quite some time to buy the property.

Last year in July, reports had surfaced that the Khandwa house would be demolished by Khandwa municipal corporation. A notice, announcing the demolition was pasted at the two-storey house where brothers - Ashok, Anoop and Kishore spent their childhood.

The notice stated that "The house is in a dilapidated condition and can fall down anytime, causing harm to people. It is not fit for habitation and should be vacated and within 24 hours. Otherwise, the corporation will forcibly vacate the house and raze the structure." The caretaker Sitaram, who is living in the house for the past four decades, saw the notice and informed Arjun Kumar, son of Anoop Kumar, in Mumbai.

Following the demolition report, the district collector had interfered and told people that during his stay, he would not allow the structure to be razed.

Recently, a portion of the dilapidated house, due to the lack of maintenance, collapsed following which Khandwa Municipal Corporation issued a fresh notice, prohibiting entry of people inside the building.

This ancestral house of Kishore Kumar is located in the main market of Khandwa. Spread in the area of more than 10,000 square feet, several commercial shops have been established in front of it. The main gate of the house has 'Ganguly House' designed on it.

Kishore Kumar's father Keylal Ganguly was a renowned lawyer of the city. Kishore and his brothers - Ashok and Anup were born at the Ganguly House. After completing his primary education, he had moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.

Despite settling down in Mumbai, Kishore was very much emotionally connected to his family's ancestral house and made frequent visits. In fact, after his death in October 1987, his last rites were conducted in this city.