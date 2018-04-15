हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Koena Mitra slams Sonam Kapoor for her remarks on Kathua rape — Here's what she said

Koena was irked by Sonam's post blaming an entire religion for the gangrape-murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/Instagram

As the Bollywood has stood out to condemn the brutal Kathua and Unnao rape cases, celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Swara Bhasker among many others strongly condemned the crime and took to Twitter to express their anger over the horrifying act. 

Actress Sonam Kapoor too expressed her anger on the social media and wrote, "I am Hindustan, I am ashamed #justiceforourchild 8 years old gang-raped, murdered in 'devi’-sthan temple #kathua". 

A few days ago, when this news had actually broken out, the actress had even posted, "Ashamed appalled and disgusted by fake nationals and fake Hindus. I cannot believe this is happening in my country."

However, her choice of words in the post apparently miffed actress Koena Mitra, who slammed her back for allegedly giving a communal twist to the case and blaming the entire religion for it. 

Koena posted some screenshots of other victims and wrote on Twitter, "Any comments @sonamakapoor? You condemded a heinous crime (I appreciate) but gave it a communal twist ‘Fake Hindus.’ Kindly do the same for all . How can you blame an entire religion for this Rape. These victims are ours too! #justiceForAll."

While Koena did appreciate Sonam and other celebrities' stand on the issue, she was apparently irked by Bollywood's stand on Kathua rape case while forsaking the others that are happening everyday. 

We still wait Sonam's reaction to Koena's tweet. 

