Koena Mitra slams Sonam Kapoor for her remarks on Kathua rape — Here's what she said

As the Bollywood has stood out to condemn the brutal Kathua and Unnao rape cases, celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Swara Bhasker among many others strongly condemned the crime and took to Twitter to express their anger over the horrifying act.

Actress Sonam Kapoor too expressed her anger on the social media and wrote, "I am Hindustan, I am ashamed #justiceforourchild 8 years old gang-raped, murdered in 'devi’-sthan temple #kathua".

A few days ago, when this news had actually broken out, the actress had even posted, "Ashamed appalled and disgusted by fake nationals and fake Hindus. I cannot believe this is happening in my country."

However, her choice of words in the post apparently miffed actress Koena Mitra, who slammed her back for allegedly giving a communal twist to the case and blaming the entire religion for it.

Koena posted some screenshots of other victims and wrote on Twitter, "Any comments @sonamakapoor? You condemded a heinous crime (I appreciate) but gave it a communal twist ‘Fake Hindus.’ Kindly do the same for all . How can you blame an entire religion for this Rape. These victims are ours too! #justiceForAll."

Any comments @sonamakapoor? You condemded a heinous crime(I appreciate) but gave it a communal twist "Fake Hindus " .

Kindly do the same for all . How can you blame an entire religion for this Rape.

These victims are ours too! #justiceForAll pic.twitter.com/8tFtLWT1tL — KOENA MITRA (@koenamitra) April 12, 2018

While Koena did appreciate Sonam and other celebrities' stand on the issue, she was apparently irked by Bollywood's stand on Kathua rape case while forsaking the others that are happening everyday.

We still wait Sonam's reaction to Koena's tweet.