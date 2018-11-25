हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Koffee With Karan Season 6: Did Janhvi Kapoor secretly rehearse for rapid fire?

The world is all set to witness the famous Kapoor siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. Arjun has appeared many times on the show but it would be Janhvi's koffee debut. The fans are eagerly looking forward to the episode featuring this talented duo. Janhvi, who was a little nervous, also confessed rehearsing for the rapid fire round.

Koffee With Karan Season 6: Did Janhvi Kapoor secretly rehearse for rapid fire?

New Delhi: The world is all set to witness the famous Kapoor siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. Arjun has appeared many times on the show but it would be Janhvi's koffee debut. The fans are eagerly looking forward to the episode featuring this talented duo. Janhvi, who was a little nervous, also confessed rehearsing for the rapid fire round.

 According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Janhvi revealed on the show that she has been secretly rehearsing the controversial yet the most entertaining Rapid Fire all by herself. She would ask herself all sorts of questions and promptly respond with witty responses, the way it is done by the celebs on the show.

It would be interesting to see them together.

Earlier, Arjun had opened up on his current equation with sisters—Janhvi and Khushi. He said, “It’s something that has been growing and still evolving. I’ve been very honest about it. I’ve not made any pretense saying that we’re a happy family and we’ve sorted everything. So, I don’t care what people think; I just want them [my sisters] to be okay. It’s my job to be a good son to my father and the byproduct of that is I’ve managed to find two more sisters; they allow me to call them my sisters and that’s very large-hearted on their part.”

When further quizzed about their first picture together as a family, which they took at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, Arjun quipped, “We took that picture together because I felt it was the right thing to do for us to put up a united stand saying we are in it together, to figure it out. That’s the emotion we felt after all that transpired. That’s the only thing we have done as a unit to give you all – an image of saying that we are trying. And that is the truth — we are trying.”

Tags:
Janhvi KapoorArjun KapoorKoffee With KaranKaran JoharSridevi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close