Kareena Kapoor

Koffee With Karan season 6: Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra all set to bring the house down

Check out their pictures 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Best friends turned enemies Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra are all set to kick up some storm on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan. The superstar ladies have shot for the episode and the pictures from the set were shared by the host himself.

Sharing the stunning pictures from the set, Karan wrote, "SEASON FINALE!!! With the mega superstar girls!"

Kareena and Priyanka would appear on the finale episode of Koffee With Karan season 6.

A source close to Mumbai Mirror had revealed, “While Priyanka will open up about her recent wedding to Nick Jonas, Kareena is expected to speak about the popularity of her two-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan, among other topics.”

Not many would know, a major war of words took place between the actresses on Karan's couch when Kareena questioned Priyanka's accent and she, in the following, gave it back saying that she got her accent from the same place as her then boyfriend Saif Ali Khan. 

PeeCee and Bebo also have a common ex, Shahid Kapoor. It would be interesting to see them discussing this common factor.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who recently got married to American singer Nick Jonas, is gearing up for her next 'The Sky Is Pink' alongside Farhan Akhtar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, has two major films in her kitty- Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani’s Good News; and Karan Johar’s directorial titled Takht.
  

