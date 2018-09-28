Koffee With Karan season 6: KJo to bring Ranbir Kapoor's 'past' and 'present' together as first guests-Guess the ladies!

New Delhi: The unafraid Boy of Bollywood, Karan Johar is all set to be back with Koffee With Karan Season 6. Putting all speculations to rest, Karan took to Twitter and announced the name of his first guests and it is nothing like you had imagined.

Taking to Twitter, Karan wrote, "The first cup of koffee is all about #girlpower !! Welcome @deepikapadukone and @aliaa08 on episode 1 season 6 of #koffeewithkaran on @StarWorldIndia @hotstartweets"

Earlier, it was being speculated that Alia Bhatt will make an appearance with her rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor but Karan's announcement has come as a complete shocker.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Deepika were in a relationship and have continued to remain friends post their breakup. Whereas Alia is now rumoured to be dating Ranbir so technically Karan has managed to bring together his past and present.

However, this is not the first time something like this is happening on Karan's show. In the previous season, Karan brought Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan together on his show. For the unversed, Shahid and Kareena had a four-year-relationship whereas Saif is now married to Kareena. Although Bebo and Shasha have never made any appearance post their breakup, Karan made sure that her 'past' and 'present' have a great time together.

Last year, Karan's show gave birth to the never-ending nepotism debate. All hell broke loose when Kangana accused Karan of being the 'flagbearer of nepotism' on national television. There was a lot of mud-slinging post the episode was aired but soon Karan and Kangana were seen together at an event which suggests that they have now buried the hatchet.

Although the makers have not announced the guests of the first episode of the season, we would like to see Ranbir-Alia, Ranveer-Deepika and Anushka-Virat on Karan's couch.

Koffee with Karan starts from October 21.