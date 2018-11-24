हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Kohl-rimmed eyes, handlebar moustache: Ranveer Singh's look from the wedding party will remind you of Alauddin Khilji

The newlywed actor complemented his outfit with Amrapali jewellery. 

Kohl-rimmed eyes, handlebar moustache: Ranveer Singh&#039;s look from the wedding party will remind you of Alauddin Khilji
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh, who is known for his love for quirky outfits and is often seen flaunting it with much pride, on Saturday attended a grand dinner hosted by his sister at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt on Saturday night to celebrate the nuptials. And the actor opted for a vibrant outfit from Manish Arora's collections. 

He complemented the outfit with kohl-rimmed eyes, handlebar moustache and jewellery from Amrapali Jaipur for the dinner. Interestingly, the actor's look from the party tonight reminded of his character Alauddin Khilji from this year's blockbuster 'Padmaavat'. 

Take a look at his photo in the outfit below: 

The outfit was paired with pink tinge sunglasses and heavy fine jewellery from Amrapali Jaipur. He sported a multi-layered pearl and diamond necklace in one and a multi layered pearl and polki necklace with an emerald in the centre, attached with the brand`s signature cut rubies.

Speaking about the outfit to news agency IANS, Manish said, "It's overwhelming to see his love for my designs; the garment is a special one which is reimagined from one of my outfits at Burning Man. The outfit has intricate embellishments and our signature pink fluoro and heart motifs. I can`t wait to see him torching the dance floor in my outfit." 

An assortment of Victorian rings with emeralds, rubies, diamonds and polkis completed his look. From being spotted at Arora's show last year to occasionally wearing his designs, Ranveer has been the designer`s fan since long. It is to be noted that Ranveer is the only actor from the tinsel town for whom Arora has designed menswear.

(With IANS inputs)

Tags:
Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh Manish AroraRanveer Singh wedding partyDeepika Padukone

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close