Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy rumours

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian says that she is not pregnant after a photograph emerged of her posing with hand on belly.

The reality star, 39, spent Thanksgiving with her family and could be seen in a video shared by sister Kendall Jenner striking a pose that had fans questioning whether she had a fourth child on the way.

Dressed in a long-sleeved burgundy-colored dress that hit mid-thigh, Kourtney placed a hand on her belly as she and ex Scott Disick stood with their two older children - Penelope Scotland, 6, and Mason Reign, 9 next month - and Kourtney's grandmother Mary Jo "M.J." Houghton.

"Is Kourtney pregnant?" a fan asked in the comments section, to which the non-expectant star replied jokingly, "No, but how good does my arm look in that last photo?" in reference to the final image in Jenner's post that showed Kourtney loading up her plate, reports people.com.

In a photo Kourtney posted to Instagram Thursday, she and Disick, 35, starred alongside Penelope, Mason and their youngest child - son Reign Aston, 4 next month - where she expressed her gratitude to be able to share the holiday with all (well, most) of those she holds most dear.

Disick and Kourtney ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015, just seven months after welcoming son Reign.

