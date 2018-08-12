हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian spotted with ex at Kylie's birthday

Sister of American reality TV star Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick at her half-sister Kylie Jenner`s 21st birthday party.

Kourtney Kardashian spotted with ex at Kylie&#039;s birthday

Washington DC: Sister of American reality TV star Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick at her half-sister Kylie Jenner`s 21st birthday party.

Kourtney and Scott, who were seen together after two years since their break-up, were accompanied by family and friends, reported E! Online. Interestingly, the ex-couple arrived separately for the party.

Kourtney`s sister Khloe took to Instagram to share a picture where the ex-couple was seen sitting next to each other. They were even spotted acting in a cordial manner. Kourtney and Scott, who broke up in 2015, have co-parented three children. The celebrity guests in Kylie Jenner`s birthday included Ashley Benson, Chris Brown, Cara Delevingne, Kevin Durant and Bella Hadid to name a few. (ANI) 

Tags:
Kourtney KardashianKylie JennerKim Kardashianjamie fox

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close