Krishna Raj Kapoor

Krishna Raj Kapoor's last rites performed, Bollywood celebs mourn her demise—Pics

Several B-Towners took to social media and offered their condolence.

Krishna Raj Kapoor's last rites performed, Bollywood celebs mourn her demise—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor breathed her last on Monday following a cardiac arrest. She was 87. She married the thespian in May 1946 and the couple had five children—three sons, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu and Rima respectively.

Son Randhir Kapoor told PTI, “My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest... Old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise.”

The last rites were performed at Chembur crematorium and besides the entire Kapoor Khandaan, several Bollywood stars paid their last respects. ANI shared the images on Twitter:

Several B-Towners took to social media and offered their condolence. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram and extended her condolence on the demise of her grandmother.



View this post on Instagram


I love you- I will always love you - RIP dadi

I love you- I will always love you - RIP dadi



View this post on Instagram


Love you so much RIP

Love you so much RIP

Aamir Khan, Amjad Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and Manisha Koirala mourned the death of Kapoor family`s matriarch, the widow of the legendary Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

 

