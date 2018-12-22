हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart splits with Stella Maxwell, steps out with Sara Dinkin

According to US Weekly, the twosome called it quits 'around a month ago'.

Kristen Stewart splits with Stella Maxwell, steps out with Sara Dinkin
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell have split.

According to US Weekly, the twosome called it quits 'around a month ago'.

Stewart and Maxwell, who is a supermodel and Victoria's Secret Angel, were last seen together in October in Amsterdam, during a break from the actor's filming schedule for the upcoming 'Charlie's Angels' film.

The duo never publicly addressed their relationship, but had been spending a lot of time together after they both attended the Met Gala in May 2017.

The news comes a day after Stewart was spotted holding hands with stylist Sara Dinkin. 

Tags:
Kristen StewartStella MaxwellSara DinkinKristen Stewart splitKristen Stewart breakup

Must Watch