हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart to star in same-sex couple comedy film?

Stewart's past credits include Twilight, Personal Shopper, Clouds of Sils Maria, Still Alice, American Ultra, Equals, and Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk.

Kristen Stewart to star in same-sex couple comedy film?
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Washington DC: Kristen Stewart is in talks to join the cast of same-sex couple comedy 'Happiest Season'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, scripted by Mary Holland, the TriStar Pictures' film will be directed by Clea DuVall. Temple Hill Entertainment's Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, and Jaclyn Huntling will be handling the production.

Stewart's past credits include Twilight, Personal Shopper, Clouds of Sils Maria, Still Alice, American Ultra, Equals, and Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk.

The 28-year-old has a couple of other exciting projects lined up, including the upcoming 'Charlie's Angels' reboot, where Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska will portray the three Angels working for the mysterious Charlie, and Benedict Andrews directorial 'Against All Enemies'.

Tags:
Kristen StewartKristen Stewart filmMary HollandTriStar Pictures

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close