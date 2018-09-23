Kriti Kharbanda shares screen space with Ranveer Singh

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai: Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who was seen on the big screen in "Yamla Pagla Deewana : Phir Se", will now share the frame with actor Ranveer Singh -- but for an ad commercial.

Kriti will feature with Ranveer in an advertisement commercial for paint brand Kansai Nerolac. They shot for the commercial recently at a suburban studio. 

"It's an honour to be part of such a prestigious brand that has existed for decades now and considered as the leader in their segment. It was a great opportunity to share the screen space with Ranveer and I had a whale of a time shooting with him for the commercial," Kriti said in a statement issued on her behalf.

The actress has earlier been seen in films like "Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana" and Guest in London". Her next movie is Sajid Nadiadwala's multi-starrer comedy franchise movie "Housefull 4".

