Kriti Sanon denies 'dirty dancing' with Sushant Singh Rajput at Manish Malhotra's birthday bash!

New Delhi: Bollywood's young gun Kriti Sanon, who made her debut with Tiger Shroff in 'Heropanti' will next be seen in 'Raabta' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. And the buzz regarding their being more than friends refuses to die.

Recently when ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra celebrated his 50th birthday bash, a video of Kriti and Sushant dancing closely had surfaced online and after that it was rumoured that the two are dating each other. However, the actress in an interview with Pune Mirror has outrightly denied any such report.

When quizzed about her relationship status with Sushant and whether the two are a couple, she said, “No, I am not. Rumours are a part of this industry and being an outsider, you realise that much late.”

Slamming the 'dirty dancing' at Manish's bash, she added: “Apparently somebody has even posted a video, please check that out. It has me whispering something in his ears and that’s about it. If that’s called dirty dancing then your definition of the term is completely wrong.”

In the same interview, she praised Sushant for being a good actor and great friend.