Bollywood Actress Kriti Sanon, who delivered an impactful performance in her last release Bareilly Ki Barfi, has taken Marathi lessons for her next.

Kriti Sanon learns Marathi lessons for her next film

Bollywood Actress Kriti Sanon, who delivered an impactful performance in her last release Bareilly Ki Barfi, has taken Marathi lessons for her next.

The actress who is currently shooting for Housefull 4 has already begun prep for her next, Panipat. As Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a Maratha queen in the period action drama, she is required to speak Marathi for her part.

Talking about the same, Kriti Sanon shared, "There is a certain way that my character speaks in Panipat. There is a strong Marathi flavor and since I’m born and brought up in Delhi, it’s new for me. And since there is not much time between the schedules of Housefull 4 and Panipat, so I have already started my lessons."

Last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon has multiple films lined up this year. The actress recently wrapped the shoot of Luka Chuppi where she will share the screen with Kartik Aaryan. Currently, Kriti is shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4, which reunites her with her mentor. The actress also has Arjun Patiala in her kitty where she essays the role of a journalist. 

