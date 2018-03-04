Kriti Sanon 'likes' Sushant Singh Rajput’s tweet and we can’t keep calm

Mumbai: Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput, who were romantically paired in Dinesh Vijaan’s Raabta, are rumoured to be dating each other. Though the two have never really admitted to being in love, their PDA indicates that there’s something special brewing between them.

But is the rumoured couple dropping hints to indirectly admit that they are in love? Well, it seems so.

Sushant took to Twitter Saturday night to post this: “As I open my arms creating enough space for the universe to fit in, she manages to fit in that curve with the accuracy of God, bit by bit... #selfmusing Pic: #MoonThroughMyTelescope (sic).”

Well, what caught our attention is that Kriti had liked the tweet! Though Sushant keeps posting such meaningful but ambiguous tweets, this probably holds a deeper significance.

Moreover, Kriti’s message for Sushant on his birthday too didn’t go unnoticed.

Sushant turned 32 on January 21, 2018 and Kriti took to Instagram to write a special birthday wish. She posted a photograph of them along with the caption-

“Happyyyy Birthday @sushantsinghrajput !! Keep that childlike smile always alive..! May you always stay as curious and excited as ever and may all that you wish for comes true! ?”

Not just this, the two were out on a vacation in the Alps with their common friends.

So we really wonder if there’s something blossoming between them!