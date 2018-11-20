हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kriti Sanon shares heartfelt notes for her co-stars as Housefull 4 wraps shoot

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who finished the shoot of her upcoming comedy film Housefull 4, took to social media to post lovely messages for her co-stars.

Kriti Sanon shares heartfelt notes for her co-stars as Housefull 4 wraps shoot

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who finished the shoot of her upcoming comedy film Housefull 4, took to social media to post lovely messages for her co-stars.

The actress will share the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh for the first time and has opened up about her experience with the actors

The actress took to her Instagram handle and wrote for Akshay, " Dilliwaalas with their gummy smiles!!  It was such a pleasure working with you sir!! Thank you for being so amazing, so chilled, so funny and soooo punjabi!  @akshaykumar your constant urge to add something new to the scenes to make it better is inspiring! "

Kriti also posted for Ritesh Deshmukh expressing, "Rits!! You are one of the nicest people i have ever come across! So glad that i got to know you.. a fabulous actor and an even better human being! Stay the same and pls keep in touch..will miss our chats & word-links!  @riteishd"

Housefull 4 will reunite the actress with her mentor Sajid Nadiadwala after her debut film Heropanti. 

Over the years, Kriti is known to portray characters that have resonated with her audience. The actress' last outing Bareilly Ki Barfi garnered a lot of critical acclaim and love from her viewers.

The actress is also gearing up for Panipat.

Kriti SanonAkshay KumarHousefull 4Ritesh DeshmukhSushant Singh Rajput

