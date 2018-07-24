हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's airport look is comfy yet cool—View pics

The actress was recently clicked at an airport and her look is super comfortable yet stylish.

Kriti Sanon&#039;s airport look is comfy yet cool—View pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The gorgeous Kriti Sanon has recently wrapped up shooting for Arjun Patiala along with Diljit Dosanjh. Kriti will be seen playing the role of a journalist in the film. The actress was recently clicked at an airport and her look is super comfortable yet stylish.

Check out the pics here:

(Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Well, isn't the absolutely stunning!

Coming to Arjun Patiala, the film is slated to release on September 13 and will have Kriti in the role of a journalist, while Diljit will essay the role of a small-town boy. The film's shoot schedule started in February this year. The movie is helmed by Rohit Jugra.

The actress has also teamed up with Kartik Aaryan for a film titled 'Luka Chuppi'. The film will be directed by Laxman Utekar and is produced by Dinesh Vijan. This will be the first time that Kriti and Kartik will be seen doing a film together. Kriti has worked with Dinesh Vijan previously in 'Raabta' which starred Sushant Singh Rajput. Rumour mills are rife that the actress is dating Sushant, whom she met during the shoot of 'Raabta'.However, the two have always maintained that they are just 'good friends' and are hardly bothered by such false rumours.

Kriti will also be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Paanipat'. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

'Paanipat' will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.

Kriti Sanon

