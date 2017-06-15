close
Kritika Choudhary death: Murder case filed against accused

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a murder case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused in Model Kritika Chaudhary death case.

ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 13:28
Kritika Choudhary death: Murder case filed against accused

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a murder case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused in Model Kritika Chaudhary death case.

Earlier on Monday, the 23-year old model's decomposed body was found under mysterious circumstances at her room in Four Bungalows area in Amboli.

Choudhary was a resident of Haridwar and was also a struggling actress in film industry.

The incident came to light when Choudhary's neighbours complained of a foul smell coming from her flat and after which they informed police about it.

A team of the Police rushed to the spot and the room was found locked from the outside.

The police broke open the door and found the woman's decomposed body. 

