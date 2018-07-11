हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Krushna Abhishek

Several co-actors and fellow comedians extended their support to the king of comedy.

Krushna Abhishek messaged Kapil Sharma after five years—Deets inside
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Indian television's two of the biggest faces when it comes to comedy, Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek's professional rivalry has always been the talk of the town. It all started when the two were first seen on Comedy Circus—a show which was hugely popular and gave us many stand-up comedians.

What followed post that was an immense success for the two in their own respective ways. Kapil became a bigger name after his super successful show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil Sharma' clicked with the audiences. Today, the ace comedian is currently off the limelight and on a recovery mode.

His comeback show 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma' fizzled out and failed to create an impact with viewers like his previous ones and that kind of was unexpected. This amid high drama with a journalist that led to a Twitter rant where Kapil used derogatory language and shocked his fans.

Several co-actors and fellow comedians extended their support to the king of comedy and one among them happens to be Krushna. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Krushna opened up on how there are camps in the stand-up as well. He said that he was worried about Kapil's health and even checked on his whereabouts. Krushna said, “Definitely, there are camps. When he was unwell, I was really sad. I don’t consider myself among his friends, but I want him to remain in good health. I messaged him after five years. I even told him that we can perform together if you want. He established comedians in the entertainment industry, got them respect.”

However, Krushna prefers to call himself an actor rather than a stand-up comedian.

He is gearing up for this upcoming venture 'Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle' which is releasing on July 13, 2018. It is directed by Vinod Tiwari. It features Krushna Abhishek, Rajneesh Duggal, Mukul Dev, Deepshikha Nagpal and Sunil Pal in pivotal parts.

