Krystle plays Sukhe's love interest in 'I need ya'

Actress Krystle D'souza features in the video of the new song "I need ya". She plays singer Sukhe's love interest in it.

Mumbai: Actress Krystle D'souza features in the video of the new song "I need ya". She plays singer Sukhe's love interest in it.

Sony Music on Tuesday released Sukhe's pop music video "I need ya".

The song, which has a R&B vibe, has been written by Jaani and composed by B Praak.

"Sukhe is epitome of cool and working with Sony Music has been amazing. I loved the song. The song's video is finally out. I am sure my fans and music lovers will enjoy watching it and listening to it," Krystle said in a statement.

