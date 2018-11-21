Kubbra Sait excited about 'Tripling' season 2

New Delhi: "Sacred Games" star Kubbra Sait is looking forward to work on the second season of "Tripling".

"I really feel blessed with the opportunity to play different kinds of roles be it 'Sacred Games', 'The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati' or 'Tripling' season 2. When I was offered the second season of Tripling, I was very excited and without giving it a second thought I immediately said yes," Kubbra said in a statement.

In the first part, the series explored the bond that siblings share through a story which also highlights the importance of travelling. Kubbra will be making a cameo appearance in the show, which also features Sumeet Vyas and Amol Parashar.