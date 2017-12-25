Kunal Kemmu shares daughter Inaaya Naumi's pic and we can't help but notice her striking resemblance to Taimur Ali Khan

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan turned a year old on December 20 and the celebrations were held at Pataudi Palace.

Now, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan were recently blessed with a daughter they named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The proud daddy took to his social media handles and on the occasion of Christmas shared Inaaya's latest picture.

It’s a merry Christmas everyday when you got the best gift in the world look at you with so much love #merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/GF7ErcVkWU — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) December 25, 2017

And clearly, you won't be able to take your eyes off this beautiful little angel. One more thing which caught our immediate attention is the fact that Taimur and Inaaya, the adorable brother-sister duo have a striking resemblance to each other.

Their light eyes make them look so similar.

Check out this picture and tell us if you agree or not:

Also, imagine how the pictures of these little cuties playing together would break the internet.

Taimur was born on December 20, 2016, while Soha and Kunal were blessed with Inaaya on September 29, 2017. The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, the reason why her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).

The couple got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015.