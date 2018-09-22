हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner gets pulled over by police

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kylie Jenner got pulled over by police officials here while celebrating best friend Jordyn Woods' birthday.

The two had been enjoying at a party here to celebrate Jordyn's 21st birthday. They found their celebrations interrupted on Thursday evening during their car journey home, reports mirror.co.uk.

Jordyn documented the night on Instagram which showed the best friends giggling as red and blue lights flash through the back window of the parked car.

"Tryna be a hater right now," said Jordyn filming the scene with Kylie while they sit tight in the back seat.

"We got pulled over," she said giggling, before revealing that neither of them had been driving.

