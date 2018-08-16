हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has stash of designer bags for daughter Stormi

Kylie has said she wants Stormi to run her Kylie Cosmetics empire as well.

Kylie Jenner has stash of designer bags for daughter Stormi

Los Angeles: Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner is keeping her handbags for her daughter Stormi.

Speaking in a video clip uploaded on her YouTube account, Kylie picked up a pink mini Hermès Kelly bag worth $27,000 and said: "Kourtney gave me this, which I think is super cute. I was really surprised because I feel like Kourtney never really cares about Christmas gifts so when she gave me this last year, it was really special.

"This one I am definitely going to let Stormi wear, probably, when she says, 'Mommy, I want to carry a purse'. So, this is probably going to be her first purse."

The 21-year-old personality then dropped down a shelf level and picked up a Louis Vuitton bag and said: "Another purse that is really special to me, well two purses. My mom gave these to me and Kendall (her older sister) when we were like super babies. So I am definitely going to give this to Stormi."

Kylie has said she wants Stormi to run her Kylie Cosmetics empire as well, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Maybe one day (I will) pass this on to Stormi, if she's into it."

Tags:
Kylie JennerKylie JennerTV showKylie Jenner modelKylie Jenner daughterKylie Jenner Kourtney JennerKylie Jenner photos

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close