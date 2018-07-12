Kylie Jenner more relaxed since Stormi's birth

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kylie Jenner

Reality television personality Kylie Jenner is more relaxed since the birth of her daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner more relaxed since Stormi&#039;s birth
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Reality television personality Kylie Jenner is more relaxed since the birth of her daughter Stormi.

"Kylie has been so much more relaxed and natural since Stormi was born. She's softer in a way. And she's just as busy as ever, but her priority is her daughter," a source told people.com.

"She's not spending as many hours as she did before to focus on herself. And Kylie has never been big on getting dressed up - she's much more comfortable in t-shirts and cosy pants. She feels much more like herself and it's easier, kind of like her mom uniform," the source added.

Kylie had earlier said she is still bothered by her post-baby body.

