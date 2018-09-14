हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner says she's bullied by 'the whole world' in Snapchat video

Kylie Jenner has said she has been "bullied" by the "whole world" since she was a nine-year-old girl.

Kylie Jenner says she&#039;s bullied by &#039;the whole world&#039; in Snapchat video

Los Angeles: Kylie Jenner has said she has been "bullied" by the "whole world" since she was a nine-year-old girl.

In a heartfelt video released on her Snapchat, Kylie, 21, opened up about her experiences with paparazzi and media spotlight during her younger years.

The video, which shows clips of the star being chased by eager photographers on red carpets, was shared by her older sister Kendall on Twitter with the caption 'that made me cry'.

Through the video, Kylie says she hopes to inspire those who are being bullied and tell them that they "are not alone."

"Half of you guys think I'm weird. And the other half think I'm funny. But I've been bullied since I've been nine. From the whole world it feels like sometimes," the make-up mogul said.

"And I think, I think I've done a really great job in handling all of this. But there are bullies everywhere. So this just a little like Snapchat to tell whoever with their own bullies that the only opinion that really matters is yours and to never change," she added.

Kylie was just a child when her family were launched to fame with their reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians".

Tags:
Kylie JennerKeeping Up with the KardashiansKardashians

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close