Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's kid has shoes worth $22,000

Kylie took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share Stormi's shoe collection.

Los Angeles: Television celebrity Kylie Jenner's five-month-old daughter Stormi is yet to start walking but she has a wardrobe with shoes that cost an estimated $22,000.

Kylie took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share Stormi's shoe collection. The 20-year-old flashed a glimpse of her daughter's impressive racks of footwear, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Among them were the likes of $1,000 Giuseppe Zanotti's, $275 Gucci flats and $50 Nike Air Force 1's. 

"Stormi can finally fit into some of her sneakers," the reality star can be heard saying in a video shared on her Snapchat account, reports people.com.

"Her dad gave her a bunch of vintage shoes," Jenner said of boyfriend Travis Scott, pointing out a pair of pint-sized black, gray and red Air Jordans. "So I'm about to see if she likes shoes."

 

