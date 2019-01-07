Lady Gaga gets emotional on winning Golden Globe

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Lady Gaga got emotional after winning Golden Globe at the 76th annual Golden Globes ceremony and said it is hard to be taken seriously as a woman in the music industry.

The 32-year-old earned the award in the Best Original Song-Motion Picture category for "Shallow", which featured in her acting debut "A Star Is Born". She shared the win with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

"As a woman in music it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and as a songwriter," Gaga said, adding that her co-writers "lifted me up, they supported me".

She was nominated alongside Kendrick Lamar ("All the stars"), Dolly Parton ("Girl in the Movies"), Annie Lennox ("Requiem for a private rar") and Troye Sivan, JAnsi ("Revelation").

Gaga also acknowledged Ronson, Wyatt and Rossomando with director and fellow actor Bradley Cooper.

"These three incredible mena they lifted me up and supported me," Gaga said, adding: "Bradley, I love you."

Ronson, who often works with Gaga, also thanked Cooper saying: "Thank you, Bradley Cooper. You took our heartfelt honest tune and you gave it emotional resonance."

Gaga was also nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, but lost to Glenn Close -- who picked the trophy for her role in "The Wife".

Cooper also lost in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, category, to Rami Malek who got the honour for bringing the life of Freddie Mercury alive on the big screen with "Bohemian Rhapsody".