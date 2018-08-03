हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rick Genest

Lady Gaga mourns death of 'Zombie Boy' Rick Genest

Genest, who was best known for his appearance in Gaga's 'Born This Way' video, was found dead in his Plateau–Mont Royal apartment.

Lady Gaga mourns death of &#039;Zombie Boy&#039; Rick Genest
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: As she mourned the death of 'Zombie Boy' Rick Genest, Lady Gaga pressed on the need to erase the stigma surrounding mental health.

A Canadian artist, actor, and fashion model, Genest was best known for his appearance in Gaga's 'Born This Way' video. On Wednesday, he was found dead in his Plateau–Mont Royal apartment. He died six days before his 33rd birthday.

The 'Judas' hitmaker described his death as beyond devastating and called on everyone to help change the culture around mental illness.

"The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can't talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other," tweeted the 32-year-old.

In another tweet, the pop star wrote, "Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you've been doing. Reach out if you're in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too."

Before he had any tattoos, Genest was diagnosed with a brain tumor. He was on the waiting list for six months, where he contemplated his own life and possible death, before undergoing the surgery with minimal complications.

Tags:
Rick GenestRick Genest deathRick Genest suicideRick Genest tattooLady GagaBorn This WayRick Genest apartment

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close