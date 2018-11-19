हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lady Gaga still not back home after California wildfire

San Francisco: Singer-actress Lady Gaga, who had to evacuate during the raging wildfire in California, says she still hasnt been able to return to her home.

Gaga told variety.com that she probably won`t be back until after Thanksgiving.

She said: "The fire had nonetheless burned parts of my property. I am so grateful for the firefighters who put them out. It`s still so smoky. I`m not sure when we could go back. But I`m grateful. So grateful."

Amidst such hardships, the "Bad romance" hitmaker was seen helping firefighters.

On Saturday, she visited L.A. County Fire Station 27 and was seen bringing meatballs and pasta to the firefighters. She also tried on some fire gear, which she found incredibly heavy.

"I feel so bad for everyone. People losing everything. I am going to do more, do what I can," Gaga added.

