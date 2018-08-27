Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Esha Deol loses her cool at organisers

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Esha Deol walked the ramp with her mother and Bollywood's dreamgirl Hema Malini for designer Sanjukta Dutta. Esha took to her Instagram and shared a picture from the event.

She wrote, " Walking the ramp with my most comfortable partner my mother @dreamgirlhemamalini for the awesome talented designer @sanjukta_dutta_@lakmefashionwk @ramkamalmukherjee@cakewalkthefilm! Our best wishes to you @sanjukta_dutta_”

However, their day did not end on a happy note as soon after they finished the walk, they arrived backstage for an interactive session with the media and photo op. Hema Malini was asked to talk about her outfit and about her experience of walking the ramp with daughter Esha. She answered both the questions and prodded Esha to talk about her film. Before Esha could start, the organiser interrupted and told the media that was not an interactive session. This left Esha extremely upset.

Watch the video here:

A visibly flustered Esha handed over the mike to the organiser and told the media that the organiser can answer the questions from her behalf. She then walked away from the spot.