Lata Mangeshkar clicked selfie way back in the 1950s-Pic proof

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who is quite active on Twitter, posted an interesting tweet on Monday. The popular actress posted a picture of herself from her younger days and captioned it stating that the picture is a “self-clicked” picture from the 1950s. Lata Mangeshkar will be called in selfie in today's time.

New Delhi: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who is quite active on Twitter, posted an interesting tweet on Monday. The popular actress posted a picture of herself from her younger days and captioned it stating that the picture is a “self-clicked” picture from the 1950s. Lata Mangeshkar will be called in selfie in today's time.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Namaskar. Sharing my ‘self-clicked’ picture, which was clicked in 
1950’s
Today, it’s known as ‘selfie’."

She also shared a picture in which she is capturing something using a DSLR on the occasion of World Photography Day.

On former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's passing away, Lata told IANS that she has lost her father again."He was like my father. He called me Beti. I called him Dadda. I feel I've lost my father all over again.

Not many would know that in 2014m Lataji had the rare privilege of doing an entire album of song devoted to Atalji's poems.

Recalling the "unforgettable" experience, Lataji had said: "I still remember the album was officially released in his home in Delhi. We had flown down for the occasion. All the poems in the album we entitled 'Antarnaad' were handpicked by me and my composer Mayuresh Pai. We then flew to Delhi to get his approval. When Atalji saw the poems we had selected he was very happy, specially with 'Geet naya gata hoon', which was among his personal favourites. 

With inputs from IANS

