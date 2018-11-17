हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pratyusha Banerjee boyfriend

Late actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s ex-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh gets married to Saloni Sharma

Rahul took to Instagram to share a picture with his bride

Late actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s ex-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh gets married to Saloni Sharma
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Balika Vadhu' fame Pratyusha Banerjee's sudden death had left her family, friends and fans in shock. Pratyusha's ex, Rahul Raj Singh has tied the knot with television actress Saloni Sharma.

Rahul took to Instagram to share a picture with his bride. The wedding was a private affair with close friends and family in attendance.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rahul Raj Singh (@iamrahulrajsingh) on

The pic has been captioned as, "Today on this auspicious day,we have got married to each other and promised a life of love,togetherness and lots of fun to each other! Please give us all your blessings and love as we begin this new chapter in our life!!! P.S.More pics coming up...Hubby&Wifey#Shaadi Time!# NovemberCouple#HitchedforLife!#"

The producer-actor, who was accused of abetting Pratyusha's suicide, had announced his marriage plans back in May. He shared a few pics from his birthday bash and wrote a long note on Instagram.

For the uninitiated, Pratyusha Banerjee was found hanging in her Mumbai residence on  April 1, 2016. Her parents Shankar and Soma had reportedly filed an FIR with the local police station in Mumbai alleging that Rahul Raj who was in a live-in relationship with their daughter had mentally and emotionally tortured the actress and drove her to commit suicide.
Meanwhile, Saloni Sharma's name had cropped up in the curious case of Pratyusha's death. She once reportedly dated Rahul. Reportedly, Saloni had some arguments with Pratyusha earlier and was accused of allegedly 'hitting' her at the latter's residence which was shared by Rahul as well.

Rahul is currently out on bail. 

Tags:
Pratyusha Banerjee boyfriendRahul Raj SinghSaloni Sharma

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close