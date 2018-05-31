Late actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s ex-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh to marry Saloni Sharma

New Delhi: Late television actress Pratyusha Banerjee's sudden demise had left her family and fans in a state of shock. Former boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh, who was accused of abetting her suicide has now announced his marriage plans. The producer-actor will soon tie the knot with Saloni Sharma.

Rahul is currently out on bail and took to Instagram to share pictures from his birthday as well as the news of him and Saloni tying the knot soon. In the shared photographs, a cake with 'Happy Birthday dear hubby' written over it can also be seen.

He attached a long note with the pictures. Rahul wrote- “It has been a long year for me...one which had many ups and downs..several highs and several lows....but like they say...what does not kill u...only makes you stronger...on my Birthday today...I would like to wish every single person who came,who wished me,who called and messaged,and even those who didn't!! Thanks so much!! And of course A Very Happy Birthday to Me!!! 1This is my year and I will come out with positivity and hopefully with a lot of success! A special thanks to my dear Saloni Sharma@onlysimkie...my soon to be wife and partner for life...u have been there when no one could!! Loved all the surprises!! THANK YOU BAPI MA FOR THE WONDERFUL VIDEO! Thank you to my dear family for giving birth to me so I can celebrate this day!! Thank you Raj and Tanya for your midnight visit! Thank you Rahul Dwivedi for your creativity...Thank you Bablu and Dharmendra for being there smiling and dancing...Thank uuuu! Muah!”

A post shared by Rahul Raj Singh (@iamrahulrajsingh) on May 29, 2018 at 4:29am PDT

Pratyusha Banerjee, who became a popular household name with a leading television show 'Balika Vadhu' was found hanging in her Mumbai residence on April 1, 2016. Her parents Shankar and Soma had reportedly filed an FIR with the local police station in Mumbai alleging that Rahul Raj who was in a live-in relationship with their daughter had mentally and emotionally tortured the actress and drove her to commit suicide. Her parents were supported by TV actress Kamya Panjabi and producer Vikas Gupta.

Meanwhile, Saloni Sharma's name had cropped up in the curious case of Pratyusha's death. She once reportedly dated Rahul. Reportedly, Saloni had some arguments with Pratyusha earlier and was accused of allegedly 'hitting' her at the latter's residence which was shared by Rahul as well.

Saloni is also a television actress.