Legendary actress Sridevi's list of awards and honours

New Delhi: Noted actress Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018 due to a cardiac arrest. The incident which left the entire nation in shock took place around midnight.

Sridevi was considered the 'first female superstar' of Bollywood and had started working at the tender age of four! The actress made her formal Bollywood debut 'Solva Sawan' (1978) followed by a huge success with 'Himmatwala' in 1983 starring opposite Jeetendra.

Before venturing into Bollywood, the actress had already made a mark in Tollywood by appearing in a number of Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil Films.

In her career span of over four decades, Sridevi received a number of awards and honours.

Check out the full list of accolades won by the legendary actress:

Civilian award

2013 – Padma Shri India's fourth highest civilian award from the Government of India

Filmfare Awards

1992 – Filmfare Best Actress Award for Lamhe

1990 – Filmfare Best Actress Award for ChaalBaaz

1991 – Filmfare Best Actress Award (Telugu) for Kshana Kshanam

1982 – Filmfare Best Actress Award (Tamil) for Meendum Kokila

1977 - Filmfare Special Award - South for 16 Vayathinile

Zee Cine Awards

2018 – Zee Cine Best Actress Award for Mom

Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards

2015 – Ultimate Diva award

BIG Star Entertainment Awards

2012 – Most Entertaining Actor in a Social – Drama Film (Female) for English Vinglish

Tamil Nadu State Film Awards

1981 - Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress for Moondram Pirai

Stardust Awards

2013 – Stardust Award for Best Actress Drama for English Vinglish

Special Honors

1971- Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist

1990 – Smita Patil Memorial Award for Contribution to Indian Cinema

1997 – Kalasaraswathi Award by the Government of Andhra Pradesh

2003 – Lachchu Maharaj Award

2003 – Vamsee International Award for Contribution in Indian Cinema

2003 – MAMI Award in Contribution to Indian Cinema

2008 – FICCI "Living Legend in Entertainment Award"

2009 – Special Honour at 33rd Cairo International Film Festival for Contribution to Hindi Cinema

2012 – IRDS Film Award 2012 for performance as Shashi Godbole in English Vinglish

2013 – Honoured by Government of Kerala for contribution to Cinema

2013 – President of India 'Medallion of Honour' for contribution to 100 Years of Indian Cinema

2013 – Jagran film festival Best actress award for English Vinglish

2017 – Best Actor (Female) for Mom