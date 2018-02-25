Legendary actress Sridevi's list of awards and honours
Sridevi was considered the 'first female superstar' of Bollywood and had started working at the tender age of four!
New Delhi: Noted actress Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018 due to a cardiac arrest. The incident which left the entire nation in shock took place around midnight.
Sridevi was considered the 'first female superstar' of Bollywood and had started working at the tender age of four! The actress made her formal Bollywood debut 'Solva Sawan' (1978) followed by a huge success with 'Himmatwala' in 1983 starring opposite Jeetendra.
Before venturing into Bollywood, the actress had already made a mark in Tollywood by appearing in a number of Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil Films.
In her career span of over four decades, Sridevi received a number of awards and honours.
Check out the full list of accolades won by the legendary actress:
Civilian award
2013 – Padma Shri India's fourth highest civilian award from the Government of India
Filmfare Awards
1992 – Filmfare Best Actress Award for Lamhe
1990 – Filmfare Best Actress Award for ChaalBaaz
1991 – Filmfare Best Actress Award (Telugu) for Kshana Kshanam
1982 – Filmfare Best Actress Award (Tamil) for Meendum Kokila
1977 - Filmfare Special Award - South for 16 Vayathinile
Zee Cine Awards
2018 – Zee Cine Best Actress Award for Mom
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards
2015 – Ultimate Diva award
BIG Star Entertainment Awards
2012 – Most Entertaining Actor in a Social – Drama Film (Female) for English Vinglish
Tamil Nadu State Film Awards
1981 - Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress for Moondram Pirai
Stardust Awards
2013 – Stardust Award for Best Actress Drama for English Vinglish
Special Honors
1971- Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist
1990 – Smita Patil Memorial Award for Contribution to Indian Cinema
1997 – Kalasaraswathi Award by the Government of Andhra Pradesh
2003 – Lachchu Maharaj Award
2003 – Vamsee International Award for Contribution in Indian Cinema
2003 – MAMI Award in Contribution to Indian Cinema
2008 – FICCI "Living Legend in Entertainment Award"
2009 – Special Honour at 33rd Cairo International Film Festival for Contribution to Hindi Cinema
2012 – IRDS Film Award 2012 for performance as Shashi Godbole in English Vinglish
2013 – Honoured by Government of Kerala for contribution to Cinema
2013 – President of India 'Medallion of Honour' for contribution to 100 Years of Indian Cinema
2013 – Jagran film festival Best actress award for English Vinglish
Zee Cine Awards
2017 – Best Actor (Female) for Mom