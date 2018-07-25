हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright recalls her battle with depression and anxiety

Wright was thinking about quitting acting early in her career. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@letitiawright

Los Angeles: Actor Letitia Wright, who achieved runaway success with Marvel's blockbuster "Black Panther", has opened up about her battle with depression and anxiety.

The 24-year-old actor said she always felt the pressure to be accepted in the society which led her to alcohol and smoking.

"I was depressed and full of anxiety. I think it was that pressure to be accepted, to be somebody. When you're looking outside of yourself for happiness and validation, a mean comment on social media can wreck you," the actor told W magazine. 

"I was OK when I was on set, hiding behind my work, but when I wasn't acting I was full of fear and doubt, trying to fill this void inside of me anyway I could: drinking, smoking. It was bad," she added.

"When I first became a Christian, I said, 'I'm never acting again. I'm done," she said. However, six month later, the actor reconsidered her decision.

"God was speaking to me and said, 'This is your talent, it's what you're meant to do'," she said. 

 

