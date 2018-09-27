हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jane Fonda

Let's fix men: Jane Fonda

Fonda has been married three times in the past - to Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden and Ted Turner.

Let&#039;s fix men: Jane Fonda

New York: Hollywood veteran Jane Fonda says men are trained "not to be empathetic and emotional" and they need to be fixed. The 80-year-old actor, who was dating record producer Richard Perry from 2009 until last year, added she has not lost faith in the male species. 

"I haven't given up on men. Let's just fix them. They're trained not to be empathetic and emotional," Fonda told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six.

Fonda has been married three times in the past - to Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden and Ted Turner.

The "Book Club" actor also spoke up on the #MeToo movement, adding influential men who have abused their power must not get a chance to return.

"Bad guys shouldn't come back. Let them work at Starbucks. F**k it!" she said.

"Poor top executive lost his job? Let him sweep floors until he learns. He doesn't belong in the boardroom. Plenty of women belong there," she added. 

 

Tags:
Jane FondaJane Fonda news#MeToo movementSexual harassment

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close