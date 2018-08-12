हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Liam Payne

Liam Payne moves on from Cheryl

Former One Direction star Liam Payne moved on from singer Cheryl by dating a girl half her age.

Liam Payne moves on from Cheryl

London: Former One Direction star Liam Payne moved on from singer Cheryl by dating a girl half her age.

Payne is getting cosy with 18-year-old American Instagram sensation Maya Henry, who is 17 years Cheryl's junior.

The pair enjoyed a secret date night at London's exclusive Bulgari hotel last week - checking out within hours of each other.

Last month, Payne, 24, and Maya were snapped together at the Dolce & Gabbana gala dinner. They were then also spotted partying together aboard a friend's luxury yacht in Cannes.

The pair had first been pictured together at a meet-and-greet event when One Direction fan Maya was 15.

But when he saw Maya, now 18, at the D&G party he had no recollection of meeting her years earlier. 

News of his fling comes six weeks after Payne announced his split from Cheryl - the mother of his one-year-old son, Bear.

"Liam and Maya get on well - and she's a stunning girl," a source told thesun.co.uk.

"They have kissed a couple of times, but he is in no rush to date again and certainly isn't ready for a serious relationship.

"Liam is simply focusing on work at the moment, and above all else obviously his main priority is Bear."

Tags:
Liam PayneOne DirectionCherylmaya henry

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close