हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan wants to adopt

Actor Lindsay Lohan has revealed she is not planning to have her own kids but would soon like to adopt a child. 

Lindsay Lohan wants to adopt
Image Courtesy: Instagram

London: Actor Lindsay Lohan has revealed she is not planning to have her own kids but would soon like to adopt a child. 

The "Mean Girls" star, who is currently single, said she wants to have a large family of her own one day.

''I've always said that I would love to have two or maybe four kids, but I have no plans to start my own family yet. I am more likely to adopt a child first," she told Closer magazine.

The 32-year-old actor said she is ''happiest being single'' and believes she has become a better person in the last few years.

''Ever since I turned 30, I've felt like a different person. It's knowing who I am as a person and taking control of my life and not having the distractions of Hollywood and guys around me. I am just a very independent woman. Ha, that sounds so cliche. But I really do feel that I have finally found me.'

Tags:
Lindsay LohanLindsay Lohan kidsMean Girls

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close